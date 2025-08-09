MTHQA 2025 sees improved performances with stricter screening

KUALA LUMPUR: The 65th International Quran Recitation and Memorisation Assembly (MTHQA) has recorded a notable improvement in participant performances this year.

Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee attributed this to stricter preliminary screening.

He stated that this approach ensures only highly qualified participants progress to the competition stage.

“The recitation in terms of melody and tajwid meets the expectations of the judges and is not like before, where some participants were somewhat excessive,“ he said.

Sirajuddin, who chairs the panel of judges, highlighted the strong mastery displayed by memorisation participants.

“For memorisation, there’s nothing you can’t answer. He gave a quote from the verse, and continued... the majority, you could say 99 per cent of the memorisation participants were able to answer,“ he explained.

Malaysian reciter Wan Sofea Aini Wan Mohd Zahidi shared her aspirations if she wins the competition.

“If I’m lucky enough to win, Insya-Allah, I want to continue my efforts to teach young people,“ she said.

Other participants include Mohamad Habil Walizada from Afghanistan and Kaiyrbay Dauken from Kazakhstan.

The event is broadcast live on RTM’s TV1 and JAKIM’s official social media channels at 8.15 pm.

Held under the theme “Membangun Ummah MADANI,” the assembly runs from Aug 2 to 9.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will attend the closing ceremony tomorrow at 8 pm. - Bernama