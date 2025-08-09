Sultan Ibrahim aims to strengthen Malaysia-Tatarstan ties in Kazan visit

KAZAN: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, expressed optimism that his visit to Kazan would foster stronger bilateral relations between Malaysia and Tatarstan.

During an audience with Tatarstan’s Rais Rustam Minnikhanov at the Kazan Kremlin Presidential Palace, Sultan Ibrahim praised the deepening ties in economic, institutional, and cultural sectors.

“We hold your leadership in the Strategic Vision Group ‘Russia-Islamic World’ in the highest regard,” said His Majesty.

He emphasised the potential for expanded cooperation in petrochemicals, innovation, Islamic finance, and the halal industry.

“I also take pleasure in witnessing the expansion of academic exchanges between our institutions of higher learning,” Sultan Ibrahim added.

The King highlighted strong partnerships between Malaysian and Russian universities, including joint research in engineering, energy, and computer science.

“I commend the ongoing collaboration between Kazan Federal University and Kazan National Research Technological University with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia,” he said.

His Majesty welcomed discussions on resuming direct flights between Russia and Malaysia to boost tourism and commerce.

“I hope to see more students and tourists from Tatarstan choosing Malaysia as their preferred destination,” Sultan Ibrahim remarked.

He also expressed delight in reconnecting with Minnikhanov at the historic Kazan Kremlin.

“Rakh-mat – your generosity and warmth will long be remembered,” the King said.

Before the meeting, Minnikhanov warmly welcomed Sultan Ibrahim at the Kazan Kremlin, followed by a photo session overlooking the Volga River.

A reception was later hosted by Minnikhanov in honour of His Majesty at the palace’s Banquet Hall.

Kazan, Tatarstan’s capital, is renowned for its cultural diversity and Muslim-majority population.

Sultan Ibrahim arrived in Kazan as part of his state visit to Russia at President Vladimir Putin’s invitation. - Bernama