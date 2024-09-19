JBPM receives 2,575 fallen tree reports, Selangor records highest

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) received 2,575 emergency calls related to fallen trees between January and July this year, with Selangor recording the highest number.

In a statement today, JBPM reported 441 cases of fallen trees in Selangor, followed by 321 in Perak and 264 in Sarawak.

The statement also revealed that out of these incidents, eight people have died, 27 sustained various injuries, and 37 were rescued unharmed.

JBPM advised the public, particularly road users, to remain vigilant during bad weather.

“Drivers should pay close attention to their surroundings, especially on roads with large or old trees on either side.

“In the event of an unfortunate incident, do not panic. Turn off the vehicle engine and seek assistance from the public or contact the emergency hotline at 999 for help,” read the statement.