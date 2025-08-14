MACC enhances cooperation for efficient asset forfeiture in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is intensifying coordination with other enforcement agencies to improve the efficiency of forfeiting and disposing of immovable assets like buildings and land.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki emphasised the importance of platforms such as the MACC Chief Commissioners’ Roundtable Conference in fostering inter-agency collaboration.

He stated, “Each agency has its procedures in this process and is responsible for ensuring smooth implementation.”

Azam added, “MACC places great emphasis on collaboration and synergy between public and private agencies to enhance the asset forfeiture mechanism.”

The forfeiture process is crucial in preventing criminals from benefiting from illegal gains, reinforcing that crime does not pay.

Present at the conference were MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya and key enforcement leaders from Bukit Aman and KPDN. - Bernama