Johor King awards DMIJ to 21SSG commander and regent ADC

JOHOR BAHRU: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, honoured the Commander of the 21st Special Service Group (21SSG), Major General Ahmad Shuhaimi Mat Wajab, with the Darjah Sultan Ibrahim Johor Yang Amat Disanjungi Pangkat Yang Kedua (DMIJ).

The prestigious DMIJ award was also bestowed upon Johor Regent’s aide-de-camp, Colonel Mohd Farid Azwanshah Sahar.

The investiture ceremony took place at Istana Bukit Serene, where the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, presented the awards to both recipients.

The title of Datuk accompanies the DMIJ honour, recognising their distinguished service.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi attended the event alongside key state officials.

Also present were Johor Council of Royal Court president Datuk Dr Abdul Rahim Ramli and State Secretary Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman.

The ceremony highlighted the contributions of military and royal personnel to the nation. - Bernama