Sarawak offers scholarships to Cambodian students, eyes direct flights

KUCHING: Sarawak is ready to offer scholarships to Cambodian high school and university students while exploring a direct flight route between Phnom Penh and Kuching.

Cambodian Senior Minister Oknha Datuk Dr Othsman Hassan confirmed discussions on sending students to study engineering, accounting, and law in Sarawak.

He noted that Cambodian scholarship recipients currently study only in Kuala Lumpur, with none placed in Sarawak so far.

“We hope the Sarawak Premier will support the intake of these students... the total number of students has yet to be determined,“ he said after meeting Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

In August, RM4.5 million in zakat funds was allocated by MAIWP to sponsor 100 Cambodian students at Malaysian institutions.

Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi highlighted that Sarawak’s upcoming International Islamic School will enrol students from RISEAP countries, including Cambodia.

“The school, set for completion in 2027, will invite high school students from Phnom Penh,“ he said.

Othsman also proposed adding Phnom Penh as a destination for AirBorneo, Sarawak’s newly acquired airline.

AirBorneo, formerly MASwings, marks Sarawak’s first state-owned airline venture. - Bernama