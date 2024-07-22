Jelebu has potential to be major durian producer - Jalaluddin

SEREMBAN: Several areas in Jelebu have been identified for initial durian planting projects as part of efforts to make the district the largest durian producer for export, said Negeri Sembilan Agriculture, Food Security and Cost of Living Action Committee chairman, Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias.

He said that part of the Permanent Food Production Park (TKPM) there is recommended for durian planting, as well as involving smallholders with cultivable land.

According to him, various quality durian varieties are grown in orchards in the district, including Musang King, Tekka, Black Thorn, IOI, and high-quality D24.

“I expect that in five to six years, Jelebu will have the potential to become a district producing quality durian, and we also plan to establish a durian processing factory.

“All of these are in the discussion phase, and a programme to train durian cultivation also needs to be implemented,“ he said when met by reporters after officiating the Negeri Sembilan Mara Educational Institutions Carnival 2024 here today.

Jalaluddin also suggested that the durian planting project implemented in the area be managed by the Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI).