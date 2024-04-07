JKDM serves as added value, no overlap with JPKK, JPKKP

KUALA LUMPUR: The MADANI Village Community Committee (JKDM) plays a complementary and value-added role in assisting the community without overlapping with the Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) or the Federal Village Development and Security Committee (JPKKP), the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang explained that while JPKK and JPKKP are responsible for managing and administering villages, JKDM focuses on coordinating socioeconomic and entrepreneurship programmes in those areas.

“This is a proactive step by the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) to achieve the government’s goal of eradicating hardcore poverty at the grassroots level,” she said in response to a supplementary question from Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir (PN-Setiu) during an oral question and answer session.

Shaharizukirnain inquired whether the government had studied the establishment of JKDM and if there was any overlap with the functions of JPKK and JPKKP, particularly in poverty eradication efforts in rural areas.

Rubiah highlighted that among the programmes organised by JKDM are Pioneer in Entrepreneurship; Entrepreneurship Strengthening; Business Incentive and Development; Promotion and Marketing, and Village Community Garden.

She also noted that the Department of Community Development (Kemas) acts as the secretariat for mobilising JKDM. Through this committee, e-Kasih data and current information on the poor can be continuously monitored, ensuring that assistance is provided according to the community’s current needs.