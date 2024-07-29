JMKU records RM6.2m in sales as of July 28 - Ewon

KOTA BHARU: The MADANI Cooperative and Entrepreneur Sales (JMKU) recorded total sales of RM6.2 million, benefiting 208,055 individuals nationwide, as of yesterday.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said that 63 JMKU programmes have been carried out, offering basic necessities through 221 sales operators appointed by the Cooperative Commission of Malaysia (SKM).

“The ministry will continue the JMKU programme in providing necessities such as rice, cooking oil, eggs, beef, chicken and so on, with savings of up to 20 per cent compared with market prices,” he said.

He said this to reporters after officiating the state-level National Cooperative Day (HKN) 2024, here, today, which was also attended by the state Investment, Industry, Human Resources, Trade and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Major (Rtd) Datuk Md Anizam Ab Rahman.

Earlier, Ewon presented the Most Promising Cooperative Award to Koperasi Keluarga Tok Nor Mekong Jusoh Machang Berhad. He also awarded six mock cheques for SKM Development Assistance and SKM Revolving Capital Loans, totalling RM835,325 and RM15.4 million respectively, to six recipients.

Commenting further, Ewon highlighted that the cooperative movement had achieved a remarkable RM64.6 billion in revenue, exceeding the ministry’s target of RM60 billion for 2025.

He noted that the success of the cooperative movement, which has expanded into various economic sectors, has led to an increase in share capital and fees to RM17.4 billion, with total assets now valued at RM165.9 billion.

“This is a significant achievement, and I am confident it will serve as an inspiration for cooperative movements across the country,” he said.

He said that through the Cooperative Supply Chain Empowerment Programme (SCOPE), the price of grocery items, and the gap between suppliers, producers and consumers, can be reduced by minimising the involvement of middlemen.

“The ministry will continue to enhance cooperative shops (Coopmart), to make them more appealing and offer a wider range of options for consumers. This initiative will be supported by various cooperatives, particularly in rural areas and communities with a majority from the B40 group,” he added.