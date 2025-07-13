KPWKM offers counselling for eHATI programme participants

TAIPING: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) will offer counselling to individuals affected by the controversial eHATI marriage motivation programme.

Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad confirmed the initiative but noted that the ministry is still awaiting a detailed report on the matter.

Noraini, who also serves as Wanita UMNO Chief, stated that counsellors from the Social Welfare Department, the Department for Women’s Development, and the National Welfare Foundation would be deployed once a formal report is received.

She emphasised the importance of verifying the credibility of such programmes before participation.

The eHATI programme, held last September at a local convention centre, has drawn criticism after a former participant alleged it contained inappropriate and provocative content.

The event was marketed as promoting happy families and marital intimacy, particularly for women facing domestic challenges. - Bernama