Johor allocates almost RM1m to address flood problems in Kluang

KLUANG: The Johor government has disbursed RM910,840 this year to overcome flood problems in the Kluang district, involving work on Sungai Melantai and Sungai Mengkibol.

State Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said the allocation was spent for, among other things, upgrading of river embankment and river deepening.

“The project in Kampung Palembang Baru involving RM175,000 was completed last Aug 21 while two projects in Kampung Bentong involving Sungai Melantai with an allocation of RM735,840 were completed last Aug 19 and Sept 9,” he said.

He told this to reporters Mohamad Fazli said this to reporters after launching the operation of a new route for Bas Muafakat Johor at the Kluang Bus Terminal here today, which was also attended by State Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee chairman Lee Ting Han.

Mohamad Fazli said the state government has also submitted an application for the implementation of a flood mitigation project worth between RM800 million and RM1 billion under the Fifth Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK-12).

Commenting on the operation of the new bus route, he said it was an initiative under the Johor Public Transport Corporation (PAJ) to facilitate travel by residents in Paloh near here to Kluang.

“This free bus service will be fully operational on Oct 1 with the state government allocating RM106,188.80 this year to cover the 54.4-kilometre route with four trips a day,“ he said.

In total, four BMJ routes have been operating in the Kluang Municipal Council area covering the Kluang area routes which are KL001 (Kluang City), KL002 (Kluang-Hospital Besar Terminal), KL003 (Kluang-Kahang Terminal), and KL004 (Paloh - Kluang).