Johor proposes affordable housing on MOH land in Kempas

JOHOR BAHRU: The Health Ministry (MOH) is evaluating a proposal from the Johor government to develop ministry-owned land in Kempas for affordable housing projects.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad confirmed the ministry received the proposal and will assess its feasibility.

“Yes, we have received the proposal and will consider it,“ Dzulkefly said during a press conference after the handover ceremony for Pasir Gudang Hospital.

In addition to housing plans, Dzulkefly highlighted efforts to address rising private healthcare costs through a new healthcare ecosystem.

The Joint Ministerial Committee on Private Healthcare Cost is reviewing measures to curb medical inflation.

“All these measures will establish a new ecosystem, alongside our focus on public facilities, to tackle cost inflation,“ he explained.

The minister also acknowledged the ongoing shortage of nurses, pledging to increase trainee intake and collaborate with private healthcare providers.

“The most important thing is to boost morale and work spirit among nurses. It’s a chronic issue with no quick fix. We need time to resolve it,“ he added.