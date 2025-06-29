Johor announces 14 special initiatives for Felda settlers

KOTA TINGGI: The Johor government has introduced 14 special initiatives aimed at supporting Felda settlers, recognising their contributions to the state.

Among the key measures are 10 haj pilgrimage quotas, food baskets worth RM100 each for settlers, and educational assistance for their children.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi announced the initiatives during the Johor MADANI Felda Settlers’ Day celebration in Felda Tunggal.

The total allocation for food baskets alone amounts to RM2.76 million.

Additional support will be provided to 71 Scheme Development and Security Committees, the Felda Youth Council of Malaysia, the Women’s Association Movement, as well as mosques and surau.

Onn Hafiz also addressed long-standing housing issues, pledging to resolve abandoned second-generation housing projects in Felda Bukit Aping Timur and Felda Pasak.

“With the Felda Muafakat Secretariat and strong cooperation from management, we aim to settle this seven-year-old issue within this year,“ he said.

The event was attended by Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and Felda chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek.