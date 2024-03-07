Johor attracted 50 data centres in the past two years -- Onn Hafiz

KULAI: Johor’s infrastructure and ample power capacity have seen the state attract more than 50 data centres in the past two years, said Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He pointed out that the Sedenak Tech Park (STeP), in Kulai, alone boasts a capacity of over one gigawatt (GW) and provides the necessary power infrastructure to support data centre operations.

“Singapore took over 15 years to establish itself as a data hub with more than 70 data centres, totalling a capacity of 1.4 GW. In contrast, Johor has attracted more than 50 data centres in just the past two years,” he said.

Onn Hafiz said the rapid growth in the data centre industry shows Johor’s capability to become a new data centre hub in Asia.

“Johor’s rapid growth in the data centre industry suggests that it is well on its way to becoming a new data centre hub in Asia,” he said in his speech at the launch of Princeton Digital Group JH1 Campus here today.

Also present was Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and Johor State Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee chairman Lee Ting Han.

Onn Hafiz said Johor is one of the fastest-growing states that is becoming well known for its strong push towards a digital economy with robust government policies, strong connectivity and infrastructure.

“(Therefore) moving forward for data centres, the state government will also be more selective, emphasising the use of green technology and renewable energy,” he said

Meanwhile, Onn Hafiz said the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) will offer special economic regulations and incentives, creating an appealing environment for investors.

“While economic and digital growth is vital, community engagement ensures that progress benefits everyone and promotes inclusive development,” he added.