Johor DAP to help ensure victory for BN candidate in Mahkota by-election

KLUANG: The Johor State DAP Committee will be chipping in to help the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate win the Mahkota state by-election on Sept 28.

Its chairman, Liew Chin Tong said the decision was made in a special meeting on preparations for the Mahkota state by-election, at the office of the Kluang DAP parliamentary relations committee, yesterday.

He said besides helping the BN candidate, Syed Hussein Syed Abdullah, 40, to win the by-election, the meeting also decided that all Johor DAP leaders should help throughout the campaign.

“Johor DAP realises the importance of the Mahkota by-election in determining the political direction of the country ahead of the next general election (GE). When the Unity Government candidate for the Mahkota by-election is accepted by all races, it will further strengthen the stability of the federal government.

“It can also bring closer cooperation between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and BN at the state level which will return Malaysia to a second economic boom,“ he said.

Last Saturday, Johor UMNO Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi announced Kluang UMNO Youth chief Syed Hussien as the BN candidate for the Mahkota state by-election.

The by-election was held following the death of incumbent Sharifah Azizah, 63, on August 2 while receiving treatment at Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital here.

The Election Commission set the polling day for the by-election on Sept 28 while the dates of candidate nomination and early voting are on Sept 14 and 24 respectively.