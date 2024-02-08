Johor gov’t committed to upgrading Larkin Sentral to high standards

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government is committed to ensuring that Larkin Sentral Terminal becomes an efficient transportation hub that meets high standards for the comfort of users, said Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He said Larkin Sentral, currently categorised as a grade B terminal, is working towards meeting the grade A criteria set by the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD).

“God willing, the state government will assist as much as possible to resolve this issue to ensure that Larkin Sentral becomes one of the efficient transportation hubs that meet high standards for the comfort of users, especially the people of Johor.

“May all these efforts materialise with a systematic and orderly implementation to improve the quality of transportation hub facilities and realise Johor’s aspiration to become a developed state by 2030,“ he said in a Facebook post last night.

He said the terminal is an important transportation hub connecting various domestic and international destinations with an estimated 18,000 users daily.

“I made a surprise visit to Larkin Sentral Terminal last Friday to inspect and ensure all facilities are functioning well, as well as to assess the operational efficiency of the state’s main bus station.

Onn Hafiz said that from the visit, he took note of all complaints and suggestions for enhancing the level of operations, including upgrading and repairing the roofs at the bus platforms, improving the ventilation system in the bus terminal area and providing electric vehicle charging stations.

APAD has introduced a grading system of A, B, or C to determine the service level that is commensurate with the maximum charge imposed by the terminal.

The rating is based on the terminal’s facilities, including ticketing and information counters, security, comfort for the public and drivers, and facilities for people with disabilities, a mandatory requirement for a grade A terminal rating.