Johor govt to provide counselling to Istiqomah’s family

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government is providing counselling services to the family of a teacher, Istiqomah Ahmad Rozi, whose body was found decapitated, with both arms and legs missing, in Alor Gajah, Melaka, in December last year.

State Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman, Khairin-Nisa Ismail @ Md On, said that this initiative is to help restore the family’s spirits, especially the victim’s children.

“The young children of the deceased need moral and mental support, to face a challenging future without their mother. Therefore, I have brought in counsellors from the state’s Department of Social Welfare (JKM), to assist these children immediately,“ she said, in a Facebook post, today.

Earlier, Khairin-Nisa, along with state Education and Information Committee chairman, Aznan Tamin and Tiram assemblyman, Azizul Bachok, spent time with Istiqomah’s family this morning.

“We met with the deceased’s parents, husband and two of their three children. Conversations with the family, recounting the incident, and their profound sadness, deeply touched us.

“I pray that they persevere and are given strength, and that justice is served, with the perpetrator being punished appropriately for such a heinous act,“ added Khairin-Nisa.

Yesterday, Alor Gajah district police chief, Supt Ashari Abu Samah, confirmed that the dismembered body, found by the roadside in Tanjung Rimau Luar, Pulau Sebang, Alor Gajah, Melaka, on Dec 31 last year, belonged to Istiqomah, 33, who had been reported missing four days earlier.

Ashari said that the police have detained a married couple in Perak to assist in the investigation, and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. However, the 36-year-old wife, who had also been remanded since Aug 6, has been released on police bail.

