PETALING JAYA: A teacher from Johor who mysteriously went missing in December has finally been identified after police confirmed her DNA matched that of a decapitated body which was found last year, by the roadside near Kampung Tanjung Rimau Luar, Pulau Sebang, Melaka.

The body, Alor Gajah police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said was identified as Istiqomah Ahmad Rozi, 34, based on DNA analysis.

“Following the recovery of the body on Dec 31, a DNA analysis was conducted on August 2 by the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Departments Data Bank/DNA Division.

“Samples were taken from the mother of the woman who was reported missing in Johor on Dec 27,“ he told New Straits Times, adding that the samples matched the body found.

Subsequent investigations, Ashari said, by both Melaka and Johor police eventually led to the arrest of a couple in Chemor, Perak.

“Investigations on both individuals led to the recovery of the missing body parts not too far from where the body was discovered.

“Both suspects have been remanded for seven days from August 6 to help with murder investigations,“ he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Ashari urged anyone with information on the case to contact the Alor Gajah police at 06-556 2222 or Assistant Superintendent Norehan Omar at 010-4064003.

It was previously reported that Istiqomah’s husband, Mohd Yusof, 35, had been searching for his wife after she went missing since December 26, last year.

Istiqomah had failed to return home and was uncontactable following her abrupt disappearance.

Yusof lodged a police report following her disappearance.

Subsequently her car was found parked at a supermarket near Kota Masai, close to their home, a day after the police report was lodged.

It is learnt that CCTV footage obtained from the supermarket revealed a man exiting the vehicle, but the woman was not visible.