Johor leads Malaysia’s agriculture sector with strong vision, strategy - Arthur

KLUANG: Johor’s stability, bolstered by its clear vision, mission and strategic agricultural agenda, has propelled the state to become a leading contributor to Malaysia’s agricultural sector.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said Johor’s economic performance in 2023 has been impressive, with a 4.1 per cent growth in gross domestic product (GDP), translating to RM148.2 billion.

He said this success was supported by several important factors, including the strong collaboration with the Federal Government and strong commitment from grassroots farmers, breeders and fishermen.

“Out of that total, the agricultural sector was the third-largest contributor to Johor’s GDP, accounting for 11.6 per cent or RM17.2 billion.

“This cements Johor’s position as the top contributor to Malaysia’s agricultural sector,” he said at a press conference held in conjunction with an engagement session with farmers, breeders and fishermen at the Kluang Area Farmers’ Organisation here today.

Also present was State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Zahari Sarip.

Arthur expressed his gratitude to Johor’s agricultural community, commending their hard work and sacrifices in safeguarding the country’s food security.

He said Johor’s crop sub-sector made the largest contribution to its agricultural output, accounting for 67.88 per cent, followed by livestock at 25.36 per cent and fisheries at 6.59 per cent.

Johor has also earned recognition as the nation’s largest pineapple producer, and boasts the largest Permanent Food Production Park for livestock, which support high-impact ruminant farming projects.

He said the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) will continue to support Johor’s initiatives in strengthening the national agri-food agenda, while noting that today’s event is a manifestation of that commitment.

For 2024, KPKM has allocated RM70.12 million to Johor to implement various development projects across the livestock, crops and aquaculture sectors, including the Modern Agricultural Infrastructure Development Project in Kluang.

“This programme, the first of its kind, represents KPKM’s ‘Quick Win’ initiative with the state government, aimed at launching high-impact projects such as the Johor Future Agropreneur (JFA) initiative and the Empowerment of Johor Permanent Food Production Parks Programme,” he added.