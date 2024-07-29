PETALING JAYA: The Johor state government is exploring the possibility of raising the starting salary of artificial intelligence (AI) and data centre jobs to RM7,000.

Many investors choose to invest in Johor thanks to the low cost of utilities, land, along with labour, which are 70 percent cheaper than in neighbouring countries, said Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, according to The Star.

He shared an example that the starting salary for AI and data centre jobs in Singapore were about SG$4,000 which is roughly RM14,000.

“If everything is cheap, why can’t these companies offer higher pay to our youth?

“We are currently discussing with various sectors to ensure they pay at least 50 percent of what they pay in Singapore. If they can pay RM14,000 there, they should at least pay RM7,000 here,“ he was quoted as saying.

He shared that in a report by the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso), there were currently about 20,000 job vacancies in the state.

He explained that around 300,000 Malaysians cross the border every day to work in Singapore.

“We need to find ways to attract Malaysians, especially Johoreans, to work here. The main attraction is high salaries,“ said Onn Hafiz.

In efforts to address the issue of skilled manpower, the state government, with Federal Government approval, he mentioned the state government, with Federal government approval, has established the Johor Talent Development Council.

ALSO READ: State govt to continue creating jobs for Johor youths: Onn Hafiz