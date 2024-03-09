Johor odour pollution: Decision on operations of schools to be announced tomorrow

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor state government will announce the decision regarding the operations of eight schools in Taman Mount Austin, Taman Daya, Taman Istimewa and Kampung Melayu Pandan following odour pollution after meeting with the Department of Environment (DOE) tomorrow.

State Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin said they would continue monitoring the situation in the areas, including Tadika Kemas Jalan Masjid and Kampung Melayu Pandan religious school closed today due to the strong chemical odour in the vicinity.

“Whether schooling will continue or not will depend on the report we receive tomorrow. The standard operating procedures in the schools will also be announced tomorrow,“ he told reporters after today’s Legoland School Challenge prize-giving ceremony in Legoland Malaysia Resort.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi was also present.

Earlier, state Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon was reported to have said that a preliminary analysis of samples from the affected areas found the presence of unidentified chemical substances, adding that the second set of samples will be collected with the assistance of Melaka Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) team. The results are expected to be known today.

Ling said that enforcement actions against factories near the river will be carried out once the results of the second set of samples are known.

He also advised residents to wear face masks and seek medical treatment immediately if they experience any symptoms.