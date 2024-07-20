JPJ detains tour bus driver tested positive for cannabis

ALOR SETAR: A tour bus driver was detained after testing positive for cannabis during a special operation conducted by the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

Kedah JPJ director Stien Van Lutam said the 45-year-old man was detained after the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) ran a urine test on him, as part of the crackdown on tour and public transportation vehicles, at the Hutan Kampung Toll Plaza (northbound) at about 4am today.

“The suspect was driving 42 passengers from Penang to Thailand and he was also found to have a history of drug-related offences,“ he told reporters today.

The suspect was detained under Section 3 (1) of the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983 while the tour bus continued its journey with a second driver.

During the operation which began yesterday, a total of 1,116 vehicles were inspected. Of these, 138 vehicles faced enforcement actions and 329 notices were issued for non-compliance with road safety rules and regulations.

Stien said three motorcycles and a bus were also seized while six express buses were subjected to action under the Tourism Industry Act 1992 (Act 482).

The common JPJ offences include driving without a licence, expired driving licence, expired road tax, technical faults and no vehicle insurance.

Offences under the Tourism Industry Act 1992 (Act 482), involved not using the services of a licenced tourist guide and a licenced tour vehicle.

Stein emphasised that the JPJ takes these matters seriously and will not tolerate any violations by drivers of tour buses and public service vehicles.

“We are taking action not to inconvenience the public but to ensure that the accident and fatality rates on the roads are reduced. In addition, we want to ensure the safety of passengers and other road users and will continue these operations regularly,“ he added.