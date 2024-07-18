JPJ officer charged with 40 counts of failing to report bribery transactions

ALOR SETAR: A Road Transport Department (JPJ) enforcement officer was charged at the Sessions Court here today on 40 counts of failing to report receiving gratification amounting to RM42,100 between 2016 and 2019.

Mohamad Sobri Osman, 39, pleaded not guilty to all the charges before Judge N. Priscilla Hemamalini.

Mohamad Sobri, a Motor Vehicle Inspection Officer at the Kuala Ketil JPJ Branch, Baling, was charged with receiving gratification from a transport company manager as an inducement to not take any action on lorries belonging to the company for offences under the Road Transport Act 1987.

The money was received by the accused through 40 transactions using a bank account belonging to another individual at the Alor Setar Maybank branch, here between March 10, 2016, and Oct 8, 2019.

The charges were framed under Section 25(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption (MACC) Act 2009 (Act 694).

The court allowed him bail of RM27,000 with one surety and set Aug 22 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor from MACC Mohd Zulfadli Azharudin appeared for the prosecution while lawyer Mohamed Firdaus M Farouk represented Mohamad Sobri.