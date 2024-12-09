JPJ seizes 21 luxury MPVs, issues 45 summonses in crackdown on illegal taxis

SHAH ALAM: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) seized 21 luxury multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) used for operating illegal taxi services during a special operation against illegal taxis conducted in the Klang Valley from Sept 2 to 6.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said that the operation, the first of its kind, was implemented to combat the activities of illegal luxury taxi operators who were found targeting foreign tourists staying in five-star hotels and tourist areas in the Klang Valley.

“We have received numerous complaints about this activity and investigations revealed that the modus operandi involves using special apps and intermediaries to carry out their profit-driven, irresponsible activities.

“Using luxury MPVs, some of them charged exorbitant fares, such as up to SGD$300 (RM997.17) for a journey from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore, compared to the usual fare of RM300,“ he told a press conference after visiting the Selangor JPJ headquarters here today.

Also present was Selangor JPJ director, Azrin Borhan.

Apart from seizing luxury MPVs such as the Toyota Alphard, Hyundai Starex, Staria and Innova, JPJ also issued 45 summonses to the owners of these vehicles for various offences, including misuse of vehicle licences, lack of competent driving licence (CDL) and expired CDL.

Aedy Fadly noted that the drivers of these vehicles were mostly locals in their 30s, who were found to be misusing their Motor Vehicle Licence (LKM), turning private vehicles into Public Service Vehicles (PSV).

The cases are being investigated under Section 23 (2) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which provides for a fine of up to RM10,000 or imprisonment for up to two years, or both.

Aedy Fadly added that after focusing operations on major entry points into the country such as KLIA1 and KLIA2, as well as Langkawi International Airport in Kedah, JPJ is now concentrating on combating illegal taxi activities in tourist hotspots like luxury hotels and tourist areas nationwide.

“We will coordinate efforts to secure cooperation from all parties, including tourism associations with the aim of expanding similar operations across the country in the future,“ he said.