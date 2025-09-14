Noah Lyles embraces anime fandom at Tokyo world championships

US sprinter Noah Lyles has embraced his reputation as the world’s fastest anime fan during the world championships in Tokyo.

The Olympic 100 metres champion demonstrated his love for Japanese pop culture during his first appearance on the opening day of the championships.

Lyles celebrated his 100m heat by performing an imaginary “kamehameha” energy ball attack inspired by the Japanese anime series Dragon Ball.

The 28-year-old athlete qualified easily for the semi-finals while expressing his enthusiasm for competing in the Japanese capital.

Lyles revealed that his fascination with Japanese culture began through anime during his childhood.

He explained how this initial interest led him to explore deeper aspects of Japanese mythology and yokai folklore.

The sprinter proudly displayed a framed cartoon portrait of himself created by the artist behind the anime series Baki.

He described the unique artwork as an incredible gift from a Japanese television crew that would occupy a special place in his trophy collection.

Lyles has consistently incorporated his anime passion into his athletic career, including showcasing Yu Gi Oh cards during last year’s US Olympic trials.

Japanese media has celebrated his enthusiasm by dubbing him “mankind’s fastest otaku” using the term for dedicated superfans.

The sprinter confirmed he has been exploring Tokyo and collecting anime merchandise despite lacking time for karaoke sessions.

Lyles expressed particular excitement about experiencing the vibrant atmosphere of Tokyo’s streets during the championships. – AFP