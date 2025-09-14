Canada crush Australia 46-5 to reach Women’s Rugby World Cup semi-finals

CANADA secured a commanding 46-5 victory over Australia to advance to the semi-finals of the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

The world’s second-ranked team will now face reigning champions New Zealand in the last four this Friday.

Canada’s dominant performance was evident by half-time as they led 31-5 after scoring five tries in the opening forty minutes.

Asia Hogan-Rochester opened the scoring for Canada just three minutes into the match with a try from the left wing.

Australia managed to level the score six minutes later when Desiree Miller crossed Canada’s line.

Canada’s powerful forward play and skilled back-line handling proved too much for the Australian side throughout the match.

Alysha Corrigan scored two tries for Canada while Sophie de Goede and McKinley Hunt also crossed before the break.

Fabiola Forteza extended Canada’s lead early in the second half with a converted try making it 38-5.

Australia defended resiliently until Canada captain Alexandra Tessier landed a penalty in the 72nd minute.

Karen Paquin completed the comprehensive victory with Canada’s seventh try three minutes from time. – AFP