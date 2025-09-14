Marco Bezzecchi wins San Marino MotoGP sprint after Marc Marquez crash

MARCO BEZZECCHI claimed victory in the San Marino MotoGP sprint race after championship leader Marc Marquez crashed out while leading.

The Italian Aprilia rider delighted his home crowd by converting pole position into a win at the Marco Simoncelli circuit.

Bezzecchi secured the maximum 12 points after Marquez slid off the track on lap six just moments after taking the race lead.

Marquez had stormed from fourth on the grid to overtake Fabio Quartararo and his brother Alex Marquez in the opening stages.

The six-time champion appeared set to claim his 15th sprint victory from 16 races this season before his unexpected crash.

Marquez remains in a strong position to secure the championship at the Japan MotoGP in two weeks regardless of Sunday’s result.

His crash benefited brother Alex Marquez most directly as the Gresini Ducati rider finished second to reduce the championship gap to 174 points.

Alex Marquez now holds a 77-point advantage over struggling Ducati teammate Francesco Bagnaia who finished a distant 13th.

Bezzecchi’s victory moves him within 28 points of Bagnaia in the battle for third place in the championship standings.

The Italian’s crash prompted cheers from sections of the crowd despite his status as a factory Ducati rider. – AFP