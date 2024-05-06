Kajang Selatan layby closed until Aug 31 for renovation works - LEKAS

KUALA LUMPUR: Lebuhraya Kajang-Seremban Sdn Bhd (LEKAS) has announced the closure of the Kajang Selatan Rest Area from yesterday until Aug 31, 2024, for upgrades to the toilet and prayer room facilities.

LEKAS, in a statement today, advised highway users to utilise the facilities at the nearest rest area, Beranang Rest and Service Area (RSA) (Kajang/Northbound), or nearby petrol stations during the closure period.

“The upgrading works aim to provide highway users with better comfort,“ read the statement.

For inquiries or assistance, contact the LEKAS infoline at 1-800-888-021.