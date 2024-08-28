KD Pendekar: Navy diver dies during salvage operation

JOHOR BAHRU: A Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) diver has been confirmed dead during a salvage operation to recover the wreckage of KD Pendekar, which sank in the waters off Tanjung Penyusop, Kota Tinggi.

Acting Kota Tinggi district police chief DSP Mohd Syamsuri Mohamad confirmed receiving a report on the incident but did not provide further details.

“We have received a report, and the matter is still under investigation,” he said when contacted by the media today.

The KD Pendekar vessel sank after suffering a major leak and flooding upon hitting an underwater object during an operation on Aug 25.

However, the swift action by the maritime community saved all 39 crew members before the vessel was completely submerged.