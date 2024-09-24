KDN to provide task force report on Pastor Koh’s disappearance to family, legal team without watermark

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) will provide the family of Pastor Raymond Koh and their legal team with a copy of a task force report on his disappearance without any watermark.

KDN, in a statement today, said the move was based on the advice received from the Attorney General’s Chambers yesterday.

The development stems from Free Malaysia Today’s report yesterday, “Task Force Report On Pastor Koh Tampered With, Lawyer Claims,“.

The report states that the Special Task Force Report submitted to Pastor Koh’s family and lawyers had been altered.

KDN stressed that the Special Task Force report is a document that belongs to the Malaysian government and subject to the Official Secrets Act 1972 and the Security Directive (Revision and Amendment 2017).

“The report submitted to Pastor Koh’s family and lawyers is the original report without changes and printed on watermarked paper. The use of watermarked paper is to enable the government to identify the ownership of the document in the event that the document is disseminated,“ KDN said.

KDN added that the matter has been investigated with the Office of the Chief Government Security Officer of Malaysia (CGSO) to ensure that the security of the Special Task Force Report is maintained.