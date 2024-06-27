Kedah DOE issues suspension order against Sg Petani factory

ALOR SETAR: The Department of Environment (DOE) Kedah branch has suspended the operations of a factory in Sungai Petani on suspicion of conducting illegal e-waste recovery activities.

State DOE director Sharifah Zakiah Syed Sahab said that the suspension order followed a raid, conducted by 45 officers and personnel from the department, along with the Special Branch of the state Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Immigration Department, which began at 9.30 am.

“The factory is suspected of illegally processing e-waste without approval and without any control devices. Preliminary investigations indicate that the waste is likely imported from abroad.

“The factory’s actions have the potential to cause environmental pollution, including the illegal disposal of scheduled waste, air pollution, and water pollution. Action has been taken against the factory under Section 38(1)(a) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974,” she said in a statement today.

The raid, which followed two months of intelligence gathering, also uncovered 350 metric tonnes of electrical and electronic waste in the factory, all of which has been seized for further action.

“The case will be investigated under Sections 18(1), 34A(1), and 34B(1) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974. Additionally, the Immigration Department has arrested a woman and nine men, from China and Bangladesh, for various offences under the Immigration Act 1959/1963.

“All foreigners and landowners arrested during the raid will be questioned for follow-up action,” she said.

Sharifah Zakiah also advised landowners to thoroughly vet potential tenants and their activities before renting out their properties, as they can also face legal action.

“The DOE urges the public to report any activities which pollute the environment, through the toll-free line 1-800-88-2727 or via http://eaduan.doe.gov.my,” she added.