Kedah police urge public to take and share photos of illegally modified vehicles

SUNGAI PETANI: Kedah police are urging the public to take photos of illegally modified vehicles and share them on social media to help curb illegal racing and “Mat Rempit” activities.

Kedah police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh said illegal racing and ‘’Mat Rempit” activities have been ongoing for a long time and everyone should help tackle them.

“I want the people of Kedah to take photos of cars, motorcycles or even bicycles that do not meet specifications, with ‘squid’ tyres, brakes removed, or carburetors upgraded for racing, and make them viral.

“If these vehicles are on the road, take a photo. Police will track them down all the way to their homes,“ he told reporters here today.

He added that enforcement instructions have been issued to all district police headquarters in the state, particularly to the traffic division and other relevant departments.

Meanwhile, he said 330 confiscated items, including 242 exhaust pipes, 77 swing arms, five carburetors, and six other items seized under Section 64(1) of the Road Transport Act, were disposed of today following a disposal order under Section 407 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“A total of 1,412 items were seized this year, but on July 11, a total of 302 items were disposed of after the court handed down sentences and issued disposal orders,“ he said.

For narcotics cases, Fisol said confiscated items worth RM2.9 million involving 2,826 investigation papers will be disposed of tomorrow by a company appointed in Negeri Sembilan.