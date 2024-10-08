Kedah ulama tuan guru Haji Awang Lanai dies

BALING: Kedah ulama (religious scholar) Abdul Wahab Hassan, widely known as Tuan Guru Haji Awang Lanai, died at his home in Parit Panjang near here, at around 3 pm today. He was 86.

Central PAS Ulama Council chief Datuk Ahmad Yahya, in announcing the news in a Facebook post, said “Tuan Guru Haji Awang Lanai has returned to Allah ... May his soul be blessed with grace and placed among the righteous and pious. Al-Fatihah.”

According to the post, Abdul Wahab was born in Kampung Tupai and began his education at Kampung Tupai Malay Primary School.

He pursued further religious studies at various learning centres and established his own centre named Madrasah Tahzib an-Nufus in 1988.