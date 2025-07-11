Literature key to civilisation growth says Fadhlina Sidek

PUTRAJAYA: High-quality literature plays a crucial role in the development of civilisation and should not be seen merely as a biennial achievement, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek. Speaking at the presentation of the Premier Literature Award of Malaysia (HSPM) 2021/2022, she emphasised that literary works reflect history, culture, and intellectual thought while serving as educational tools for youth.

“The works that win the HSPM have been included in the Literature Component text and will be vital material in introducing quality literature to our children,” she said. The event was attended by her deputy, Wong Kah Woh, National Laureate Datuk Dr Anwar Ridhwan, Education director-general Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad, and Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) director-general Dr Hazami Jahari.

Fadhlina later revealed at a press conference that the ministry is exploring digitisation initiatives to make recognised literary works more accessible to the public. “This is among the efforts we are considering based on current needs. However, it requires strong commitment to ensure the originality and quality of these works while nurturing local literature,” she added. - Bernama