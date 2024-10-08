PETALING JAYA: Authorities have gathered statements from seven individuals, including the headmaster of a religious primary school in Kelana Jaya, following a knife attack involving two women and a man.

According to New Straits Times, Shahrulnizam Ja’afar, Petaling Jaya district police chief assistant commissioner stated that the headmaster provided his statement at the district police headquarters after being discharged from the hospital.

ALSO READ: Quickly apprehend individuals responsible for attack on two women - Selangor EXCO

He also mentioned that another victim remains hospitalised at Shah Alam Hospital.

“To date, seven individuals have come forward to give their statements regarding this case,“ he was quoted as saying.

The police have reviewed a closed-circuit television recording from a nearby residence, which captured a vehicle leaving the scene after the attack.

The authorities are actively searching for a suspect who fled and are investigating the motive behind the assault.

Two women including a teacher were attacked by a man armed with a knife in the toilet of a surau near a religious school in Kelana Jaya, Petaling Jaya around 1.30pm yesterday.

The victims are currently receiving treatment at the Shah Alam Hospital.