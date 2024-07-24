Kelantan bans entertainment, loud noise on Thurday night

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government has banned all forms of entertainment from being held, or loud noise from being heard, in the state on Thursday night.

State Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee chairman Hilmi Abdullah said the ban is provided in the 1998 Control of Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Enactment.

“The ban is apt, to encourage Muslims to increase their acts of worship from Thursday after the Asar prayer until Friday evening,“ he told reporters after the state executive council meeting today.

He said the ban would be enforced because of several cases of quarters breaching regulations, with the recent one involving an organiser of an event testing the public address system at a premises near a mosque here.