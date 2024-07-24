Police arrest babysitter suspected of abusing baby girl

JOHOR BAHRU: Police arrested a nanny suspected of abusing and neglecting a baby at her residence in Bandar Dato’ Onn here, on Monday.

Johor Bahru Selamat (JBS) district police chief ACP Raub Selamat said his department received a report on a two-month-old baby girl who suffered a fractured left thigh after being sent to her babysitter’s house on Sunday.

He said acting on information, a CID team from JBS headquarters arrested a 36-year-old woman at about 10.50 am on Monday.

“However, a past record inspection found the suspect did not have any previous record and a urine test also found that she is negative for drugs,“ he said in a statement today.

Raub said the suspect is now remanded for six days from yesterday until next Sunday for further investigation and the case is investigated under Section 31(1)(A) of the Children Act 2001.