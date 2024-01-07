Kelantan KPDN opens 15 investigation papers on border petrol stations

KOTA BHARU: A total of 15 new investigation papers under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 have been opened against several petrol stations within a 50-kilometre radius of the Malaysia-Thailand border in Kelantan.

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Kelantan branch director Azman Ismail said if found guilty, all the stations involved face the risk of being suspended.

“The investigations conducted by Kelantan KPDN have been completed and sent to the (KPDN) headquarters in Putrajaya. We expect a decision to be made soon.

“We have also recommended that the stations involved be suspended due to their direct involvement with certain parties in smuggling fuel out of the country,” he said when contacted today.

In addition to investigations under the Control of Supplies Act, Azman said his department is also conducting investigations under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Azman added that from 2020 until now, 31 cases involving petrol stations have been subjected to compound actions with a total value of RM129,300.

He said the offences detected at these stations included violating supply control directives under Regulation 12A of the Control of Supplies Regulations (PPKB) 1974, filling fuel in containers without permission, and repeated purchases.

“Based on investigations and intelligence, most of these stations are suspected of colluding with certain individuals to smuggle fuel out of the country.

“This action is a betrayal to the country because subsidised fuel such as RON95 petrol, which is provided by the government for the people, has been exploited by irresponsible parties for profit through smuggling,” he said.

He added that within the 50-kilometre radius of the border, there are 48 petrol stations suspected of being targeted by smuggling groups to obtain supplies.