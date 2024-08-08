Kelantan KPDN seized 731kg of subsidised cooking oil in Pengkalan Chepa

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Kelantan branch seized 731 kilogrammes (kg) of subsidised cooking oil at Chabang Tiga, Pengkalan Chepa, here, yesterday.

Its director Azman Ismail said at around 2.15 pm, two male suspects were observed unloading subsidised cooking oil from a Proton Waja into a house without a number in Kota Bharu.

Following this, KPDN conducted a raid on the house. The suspects fled the scene, driving recklessly for 10 kilometres, but were eventually apprehended in Chabang Tiga, Pengkalan Chepa.

“One suspect managed to escape. During the inspection, we discovered 43 boxes containing 731 kg of cooking oil, valued at RM1,827.50, which is suspected to be smuggled to a neighboring country,” Azman said in a statement today.

He added that the arrested suspect failed to produce any documentation for the cooking oil and admitted that the raw material was intended to be smuggled to a neighboring country via an illegal route on the Malaysia-Thai border.

According to Azman, the 20-year-old suspect is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961, and the Kelantan KPDN will continue its crackdown on the smuggling of controlled goods at the country’s border.