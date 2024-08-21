Kelantan Police to dispose of drugs worth RM89.3 million

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Police Contingent will be disposing of a total of RM89.3 million worth of drugs seized since 1997, tomorrow.

Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the drugs include psychotropic pills, syabu, heroin, ganja, ketum juice and leaves, Nimetazipam, cough syrup, diphenhydramine, ecstasy, ketamine, methadone and diclofenac.

“The disposal of the drugs will be carried out by Syarikat Kualiti Alam Sendirian Berhad at Bukit Pelanduk, Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan,” he told a press conference here today.

Muhamad Zaki said the drugs were exhibits of cases which had been charged and concluded in court.

Meanwhile, he said the Kelantan Narcotics Crime Investigation Department had arrested 17,694 individuals for drug-related offences between January and July this year.

He said various types of drugs estimated at RM10.3 million were seized and assets worth RM3.7 million were also confiscated during the same period.

“Legal action had also been taken against 68 drug traffickers under the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985,” he added.