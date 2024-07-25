Kelantan Socso targets 5,551 contributors for housewives’ social security scheme

KUALA KRAI: The Kelantan Social Security Organisation (Socso) is targeting 5,551 contributors under the Housewives’ Social Security Scheme (SKSSR) by the end of this year.

State Socso director Nora Yaacob said awareness among those eligible to contribute to the scheme remains low as of June, with only about nine per cent voluntarily contributing, totalling only 385 contributors of the target group.

She urged housewives to contribute, to secure protection in case they encounter accidents, either inside or outside their homes, while performing household duties.

“The scheme is divided into two parts: automatic government-sponsored contributions for those eligible through e-Kasih, and voluntary contributions. Currently, there are 9,470 government-sponsored contributors, but only 385 voluntary contributors,” she said.

Under this scheme, those eligible only need to pay a contribution of RM120 per year in advance, to receive 12 consecutive months of coverage, as well as ensure they meet the eligibility requirements to receive benefits.

“Eligible contributors include married or single women managing households full-time or otherwise, such as housewives, widows and divorcees,” she told reporters after presenting SKSSR benefits to eligible recipients, here, today.

Nora said that the SKSSR scheme is not limited to housewives alone; even public servants are eligible to contribute. The scheme provides benefits such as disability benefits, medical benefits, constant attendance allowance, funeral benefits and more.

“Despite being employed, individuals can still contribute to the scheme until they reach 55 years of age. This is because, even after returning from work, they often take on household duties, making them eligible to contribute. contribution

“Socso also aims to improve this scheme, including providing tax exemptions for contributors, raising the age limit for contributors to 60 years old and extending eligibility to male contributors,” she said.