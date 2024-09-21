KESUMA committed to strengthening human capital development in line with National TVET Policy 2030

SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Human Resources remains committed to strengthening the development of skilled and high-income human capital, in line with the main focus of the National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Policy 2030.

Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said this effort aligns with the goals of the MADANI Economy framework introduced by the government to address social and economic issues comprehensively, including through the development of high growth high value (HGHV) industries.

“In enhancing sectors such as electric vehicles (EV), cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced materials, the role of TVET instructors in making the national TVET landscape more responsive, flexible, and inclusive is crucial.

“This is to ensure that the human capital produced can contribute back to the country’s economic development holistically and sustainably, on par with other developed nations,” he said in a statement in conjunction with the 2024 convocation of the Centre for Instructor and Advanced Skills Training (CIAST) here today.

Abdul Rahman said that, as a result, TVET instructors must always be prepared to adapt to the latest teaching and learning skills, especially in integrating and incorporating digital technology and AI, to ensure that the country’s TVET sector does not fall behind.

“This is also in line with the ministry’s Digitalisation Strategic Plan (PSP) 2021-2025, which aims to enhance the governance of human capital competencies more efficiently through the strengthening of digital applications and infrastructure,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rahman expressed hope that CIAST would continue to produce more TVET instructors with high levels of knowledge and skills to strengthen professionalism in the field, in line with the nation’s goal of having 35 per cent skilled workforce by 2030.

A total of 1,267 graduates from CIAST and CIAST Satellite Campus (CSC) successfully completed their training at the advanced diploma, diploma, and certificate levels.