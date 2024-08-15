PETALING JAYA: Influencer and entrepreneur Khairul Aming revealed that several individuals have resorted to utilising artificial intelligence (AI) technology to manipulate his face and voice for fraudulent purposes.

Khairul Aming, whose real name is Khairul Amin Kamarulzaman, 32, shared a video on his official social media accounts, stating that he needed to address this issue to prevent the public from becoming victims of scams.

“Scams are becoming more widespread. Please report scammers who misuse people’s faces and voices to deceive others.

“KA (Khairul Aming) only sells Sambal Nyet and Dendeng Nyet, nothing else,“ he wrote in the caption accompanying the video.

In the video, Khairul Aming explained that his face and voice were used by scammers in a promotional video for a cooking pot, which was detected on social media.

However, it wasn’t him, but an AI-generated imitation.

“This is something important that I need to clarify because it’s becoming increasingly concerning.

“The voice you heard earlier (in the promotional video for the cooking pot) was not Khairul Aming’s. It was AI that the scammers misused to trick people.

“They are selling cooking pots, Apple Watches, blenders, and more. My face has been used for all sorts of things, and it’s beyond my control,“ he said with frustration.

He urged the public to be cautious as AI is increasingly being misused by those who want to deceive others.

“AI is being misused in many ways. You will see various posts that seem like they’re from real people, but they’re not. So, be careful and don’t trust things easily,“ he warned.

Khairul Aming also clarified that he only sells two food products: Sambal Nyet and Dendeng Nyet.

“I don’t sell anything else besides Sambal Nyet and Dendeng Nyet. I don’t sell Apple products, gadgets, or anything like that.

“To all the ladies and gentlemen out there, please be careful. This is becoming more widespread on Facebook. Think, investigate, and thoroughly check before buying anything,“ he advised.