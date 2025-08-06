Miss Universe Malaysia 2025 reveals top 16 finalists

Contestants will undergo two weeks of intensive programme

Miss Universe Malaysia 2024 Sandra Lim (in gold), Livonia and Chong with the top 16 finalists at the press conference in Bangsar.

SIXTEEN finalists have been selected by the Miss Universe Malaysia 2025 (Mumo) organisation to compete to become the next Miss Universe Malaysia 2025 in September. The finalists are Bhadrani Nagendran (27), Chloe Chin (24), Chloe Lim (27), Elaine Cheah (26), Elina Cheah (24), Jen Li (28), Joey Leong (25), Kavita Sanglish (26), Keerthanaah Parthipan (25), Malveen Kaur (31), Priscilla Yap (25), Priyaa Simmi (30), Priyanka Sockanathan (24), Ranmeet Jassal (33), Tan Su Jie (25) and Valenice Tiong (36).

According to Mumo’s new national director Charissa Chong, the finalists were selected through a combination of votes from a panel of professional judges and the public, following in-person and online auditions held in June. Contestants were assessed on intellect, cultural awareness, communication skills, poise and confidence, with 26 shortlisted before proceeding to the final top 16. “It was an incredibly tough decision, as all of them brought something unique to the table. The Top 16 finalists we have selected represent a powerful purpose and potential, and we are confident they will continue to grow and thrive throughout their journey with Miss Universe Malaysia,” said Mumo chairperson Datin Seri Livonia Ricky Guing.