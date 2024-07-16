PETALING JAYA: Popular singer Datuk Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin has shared that her voice and face has been exploited using artificial intelligence (AI) by scammers.

The singer took to her social media on Sunday (July 14) to share a video on how scammers would use her name, picture and along with AI-generated voice to lure victims with the promise of cash prizes.

“Fake. Do not believe the scammers. They are using my name and picture, and even an AI voice to convince people.

“They also took my live videos with the intent to entrap and deceive people,” she said.

She then urged the public to raise awareness on such scams and hopes that everyone remains cautious as the scammers would often target the elderly.

“I have never organised any contests or offered cash rewards to anyone. Do not be deceived when receiving these messages and video calls.”

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has also urged the members of the public have been urged to be wary of scam tactics involving the dissemination of fake videos and images or deepfakes created using AI technology.

“AI can be used for good and evil. We need to be cautious of the information received and ensure that any video received is genuine or produced through an AI application,” he said.

