King arrives home from China

SUBANG: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia has arrived home after a four-day State Visit to China.

The special aircraft carrying Sultan Ibrahim landed safely at the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Subang Air Base at 2.55 pm.

His Majesty was received upon arrival by Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul.

Also present were Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Dewan Negara Deputy President Senator Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming accompanied His Majesty on the return flight.

This was His Majesty’s maiden visit to China since ascending the throne as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 31, following an invitation from President Xi Jinping.

Sultan Ibrahim began the State Visit on Friday by being accorded a state welcome at the Great Hall of the People here where His Majesty was greeted by Xi upon arrival.

Sultan Ibrahim later granted an audience to Xi at the East Hall, the Great Hall of the People, before attending a state banquet at the Golden Hall of the same building, which was hosted by Xi.

His Majesty had also granted an audience to Premier Li Qiang at the East Hall.

During the visit, Sultan Ibrahim consented to renaming the Malay Studies Chair at Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU) in His Majesty’s honour, now called the Sultan Ibrahim Chair of Malay Studies.

His Majesty also took the time to meet and interact with the Malaysian diaspora in China, who were excited to meet the Head of State of Malaysia.

To conclude the State Visit, Sultan Ibrahim visited the Beijing Aircraft Technology Research Centre (COMAC) to observe the latest developments in Chinese aviation technology, before inspecting two aircraft developed by COMAC at Beijing Capital Airport.

His Majesty’s State Visit signifies the growing strength of Malaysia-China bilateral relations, which have expanded rapidly since being elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2013.

This was the first State Visit by a Yang di-Pertuan Agong to China in a decade, marking a significant moment for both nations as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties.