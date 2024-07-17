King attends 266th Conference of Rulers

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today attended the 266th Meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara.

The meeting, presided over by Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, began its two-day session today.

Also present were Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah and Sultan of Kedah Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah.

Regent of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, Crown Prince of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Tengku Laksamana of Selangor Tengku Sulaiman Shah were also in attendance.

Crown Prince of Kelantan Tengku Muhammad Fakhry Petra and Tunku Temenggong of Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim were also present.

The meeting was also attended by Governor of Penang Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak, Governor of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam, Governor of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and Governor of Sarawak Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

Yesterday, Sultan Ibrahim attended the pre-council meeting of the 266th Conference of Rulers at the Istana Negara.

The two-day meeting was last convened on Feb 21 and 22.