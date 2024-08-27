King briefed on preparations for 2024 National Day Celebration

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia was today briefed on the preparations for the 2024 National Day celebration.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook account, the briefing was presented by Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the chairman of the Main Committee for the 2024 National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM) Celebrations, to His Majesty at Istana Negara.

Also in attendance was Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa.

The 2024 National Day celebration will be held at Dataran Putrajaya.