Malaysia, Russia explore new cooperation opportunities including energy sector

MOSCOW: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof today began his official working visit in the Russian capital with a bilateral meeting with his counterpart Alexei Overchuk.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, was accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin, and Malaysia’s Ambassador to Russia Datuk Cheong Loon Lai.

The bilateral meeting, held at the White House Moscow, discussed among other things the existing bilateral trade as well as exploring new cooperation opportunities, particularly in the energy sector, technology transfer, education, and training.

The bilateral meeting will also be attended by Russia’s Deputy Minister of Energy, Evgeny Petrovich Grabchak, and Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Vladimir Ilichev.

Fadillah’s working visit to Russia is a continuation of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s official visit to Russia on May 13-16 this year, aimed at deepening, enhancing, exploring new cooperation between the two countries.

Diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Russia have been established since 1967.

In 2024, Russia is Malaysia’s ninth largest trading partner among European countries, with trade value reaching RM11.46 billion (US$2.48 billion).

Malaysia’s main exports to Russia include electrical and electronics products, machinery, equipment and spare parts, as well as processed food.