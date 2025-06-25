Father and son arrested for processing RM1 million ecstasy in Muar

MUAR: Police arrested a father and son for allegedly processing ecstasy powder worth over RM1 million in a raid at a house in Bukit Treh last Monday.

The suspects, aged 49 and 23, were caught grinding and repackaging the drugs into drink sachets.

Muar police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said the operation, conducted between 4 pm and 10 pm, uncovered 6,389 grammes of ecstasy powder.

Authorities also confiscated processing tools, a Perodua Myvi (RM13,000), and a Yamaha Y15ZR motorcycle (RM7,000), believed to be used in drug distribution.

“The total value of the seized items is RM1.08 million. Investigations indicate the suspects started their illegal activities in February this year,“ Raiz said during a press conference at the Muar District police headquarters.

Both suspects have prior drug-related records, with the father having served prison time.

The case is being investigated under Sections 15(1)(a) and 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.